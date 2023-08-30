SMETHPORT — A Kane man was found guilty at jury trial Monday in McKean County Court of raping a child over a six-month period in 2022.
Brian A. Gausman, 43, was convicted of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and two counts each of incest of a minor and indecent assault.
According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, witnesses testified that, on Aug. 7, 2022, Officer Michael Henry of Kane Borough Police Department was dispatched to Gausman’s residence on Welsh Street in Kane for a report of a suicidal male. On-scene, Henry encountered Gausman and a teenage female relative.
The female would later disclose that Gausman raped her and forced her to perform oral sex on him at his residence, Shaffer said.
Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Henry of Kane Borough Police Department investigated the case.
Following conviction, Shaffer asked the court to modify Gausman’s bail and the court set his bail at $250,000. He was remanded to McKean County Jail.
The court ordered Gausman to undergo a sexually violent predator evaluation as required by law for any offender convicted of a sex offense. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Shaffer said anyone who suspects child abuse is urged to call Childline at (800) 932-0313.