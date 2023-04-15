KANE — Bob Baron, owner and operator of the Kane Greenhouse, and Janet Bard, president of the Kane Garden Club, recently announced to the community that due to unfortunate circumstances they will no longer be able to host the Kane community’s annual popular Pumpkin Walk in Evergreen Park.
Baron and Bard have high hopes that another organization, group or a specified committee would be willing to take over the organization of the popular October event.
“Our members are getting up there in years and tasks such as heavy lifting and climbing ladders has become too difficult for the group,” explained Bard. “We are wearing down here … and there is no shame in that. We have each been blessed to have had the time that we have had.”
The Kane Garden Club has been hosting the Pumpkin Walk event in Evergreen Park since 2018, and although the group would love to be able to continue organizing the popular event, “it just isn’t feasible,” Bard said.
Bard is hopeful that another community organization such as the scouts, churches, school organizations or clubs, sports boosters, veteran groups, library members or maybe even just a committee of committed folks would be willing to take over organizing the event, and possibly even expanding the celebrations — possibly adding sponsorship opportunities, food and craft vendors, and more.
Unfortunately, if no person steps forward with interest in taking over responsibility for the Pumpkin Walk, there will be no Pumpkin Walk in the park to enjoy this October.
Although Bard and other members of the Kane Garden Club are occupied with projects as well as planning a very big event to celebrate the club’s 100th anniversary in 2024, she has generously offered guidance to any persons willing and interested in taking over the hosting of the Pumpkin Walk.
Since the Pumpkin Walk began in 2018 it has been the kick-off to the fall season in the Kane area. “There was a lot to it, but it ended up being so much fun, the work was worth it,” explained Bard. “Hopefully, there is a group that can come together to enjoy the fun this event brings to the organizers and more importantly, the community.”
For more information about the Pumpkin Walk, call Bard at (814) 837-9379.