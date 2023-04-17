KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry April distribution will be on Friday, April 28, from noon-3 p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane. The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines Streets in a Drive-Thru style. No more than two households per carload and have a space cleared in the trunk or backseat for the boxes. Reminder, bring recycle bags.
Those who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name.
For April, the schedule is: noon to 1p.m. — A through H; 1 to 2 p.m. — I through Q; and 2 to 3 p.m. — R through Z
Participants must come during their scheduled time, or after that time. Also, bring proof of identity and address. Only those who live in the Kane Area School District are eligible.
For questions, call (814) 594-6918.