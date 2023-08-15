KANE – The Kane Area Food Pantry August distribution is set noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church.
Pre-packed boxes will be distributed at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in drive-through style. No more than two households per carload. Have a space cleared in the trunk or backseat for the boxes. Participants are reminded to bring recycle bags.
Those who wish to receive items in August are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name: noon to 1 p.m., I through Q; 1 to 2 p.m., R through Z; and 2 to 3 p.m., A through H. Bring proof of identity and address; only those living in the Kane Area School District are eligible. For more information, call (814) 363-3811 or email kanefoodpantry2023@gmail.com.