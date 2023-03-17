KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry March distribution will be on March 24, from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane.
The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in a drive-thru style. No more than two households per carload and please have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.
Persons who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name. For March, the schedule is: Noon to 1 p.m. R through Z; 1 to 2 p.m. A through H; 2 to 3 p.m. I through Q.
You must come during your scheduled time, or after that time. Also, please bring proof of identity and address. Only persons living in the Kane Area School District are eligible. For questions, call 814-594-6918.