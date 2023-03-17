KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry March distribution will be on March 24, from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane.

The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in a drive-thru style. No more than two households per carload and please have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.

