KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry February distribution will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church.
The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines Streets in a Drive-Thru style. No more than two households per carload and please have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.
Persons who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name: Letters I through Q are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m.; letters R through Z are scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m.; and from 2 to 3 p.m. letters A through H will receive their food items.
Individuals must come during their scheduled time, or after that time. Also, please bring proof of identity and address. Only persons living in the Kane Area School District are eligible.
For questions, call (814) 594-6918