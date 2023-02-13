KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry February distribution will be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church.

The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines Streets in a Drive-Thru style. No more than two households per carload and please have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.

