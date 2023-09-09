KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry September distribution will be held noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church.
The pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in drive-through style. No more than two households per carload; have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes. Participants are reminded to bring recycle bags.
Those interested should arrive at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name: Noon to 1 p.m., R through Z; 1 to 2 p.m., A through H; and 2 to 3 p.m., I through Q. Bring proof of identity and address. Only Kane Area School District residents are eligible.
For more information, call (814) 363-3811 or email Kanefoodpantry2023@gmail.com.