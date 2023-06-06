KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry June distribution will be on Friday June 16, from noon to 3p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane. Note that distribution is a week earlier than usual because of the Alumni weekend which begins on June 23.
The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in a drive-thru style. No more than two households per carload and have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes. Reminder: bring recycle bags.
Those who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name.
For June, the schedule is: noon to 1 p.m. for R to Z, 1 to 2 p.m. for A to H, and 2 to 3 p.m. for I to Q.
Recipients must come, with proof of identity and address, at their scheduled time or after.
Only persons living in the Kane Area School District are eligible.
For questions, (814) 363-3811 or email: Kanefoodpantry2023@gmail.com.