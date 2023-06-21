KANE — The Kane Area Children’s Museum board of directors is hosting a “Compassion Course” and “Cardboard Creation Station” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Kane’s Alumni Weekend.
In February 2022, a group of individuals decided to embark on bringing a children’s museum to Kane. The announcement was made on Facebook Live through the Kane Area Development’s page and in partnership with the Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise (KARE), the children’s museum started to gain momentum.
To date, this group has established a board of directors, became an official 501c3 nonprofit, created a mission and vision, raised funds to get things started thanks to the generosity of the community, consulted with the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh to create a business plan, worked with local artist Joe Feikls and engineer Joe Lanich on two installations, and secured a future home in the Chestnut Street Center.
Located at 226 Chestnut Street, the children’s museum is being designed to fill the library and nearby classrooms of the former school.
“We didn’t want to wait for the building to be ready to start getting involved with the community, so the official kick-off event is the Saturday of Kane’s Alumni Weekend,” said Kate Kennedy, vice president of the board.
Instead of a traditional obstacle course, preschool and elementary aged children are invited to complete a Compassion Course with fun activities that encourage working together while having fun. At the Cardboard Creation Station, boxes of all sizes will be available for kids to build and create anything they can imagine. All children are welcome. Parents or caregivers must accompany their little ones.
The former school library located in the Chestnut Street Center will also be open during this time for a sneak peek of the future home for the Kane Area Children’s Museum.
Information about the $1.5 million capital campaign will also be available for those interested in donating. Checks can be mailed to Kane Area Children’s Museum, 63 N. Fraley Street, Suite 101, Kane, PA 16735.