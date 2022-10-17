The Kane Area Food Pantry distribution will be at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane from noon until 3 p.m., Friday Oct. 28.
The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in a drive-thru style. No more than two households per carload and volunteers request that recipients have space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.
Residents who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name. For October, the schedule is: I through Q, noon to 1 p.m.; R through Z, 1 to 2 p.m., and A through H, 2 to 3 p.m.
Recipients must come during their scheduled time, or after that time. Only those living in the Kane Area School District are eligible to participate, bring proof of identity and address.
For questions, call (814) 594-6918.