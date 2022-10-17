The Kane Area Food Pantry distribution will be at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane from noon until 3 p.m., Friday Oct. 28.

The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in a drive-thru style. No more than two households per carload and volunteers request that recipients have space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.

