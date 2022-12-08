Duke

Bradford City Police Department’s K9 Duke has a new vest, donated for his safety on the job.

 Photo provided

It’s always important that a police officer’s body is protected when on duty, even when that officer is furry, a bit slobbery and a really handsome boy.

The City of Bradford Police Department’s K9 Duke has received a donation of body armor — and he looks absolutely dashing while wearing it.

