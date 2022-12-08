It’s always important that a police officer’s body is protected when on duty, even when that officer is furry, a bit slobbery and a really handsome boy.
The City of Bradford Police Department’s K9 Duke has received a donation of body armor — and he looks absolutely dashing while wearing it.
It’s a bullet and stab proof protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Duke’s vest was sponsored by Douglas R. MacArthur of Clearfield, Utah, and was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Erika K. MacArthur.” Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501©(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
“That’s such a nice thing the Vested Interest in K9s did for us,” said Chief Mike Ward. The vest is custom made for Duke. His handler, Sgt. Seth Shephard, provided the measurements and weight to the company, and got a fitted vest back for the K9.
Duke has been on the job since August, and has done remarkably well, Ward said.
“He brings a smile to everybody’s face when they see him — well, unless they are doing something illegal,” the chief added. “He’s been nothing but positive for the station and the job we do.”
The K9 officer stays busy at work.
“He’s been deployed several times on searches, he’s had positive indications leading to drug arrests,” Ward said. “He’s been used in tracking situations. We have found him to be very useful. It’s been overall a very good experience and I see more good things to come in the future.”
Well, it hasn’t all been sunshine and dog bones.
“He’s been a very good boy … other than the fan he ate on the interior of the car,” the chief said with a chuckle.
Chief Ward had a consultation with Duke and issued him a verbal warning not to do that again.
“I’ve been very pleased with Sergeant Shephard and the way he’s been training with Duke, and his care and the bond the two of them share. It’s amazing,” Ward said.
So far, everything with Duke has been paid for with donations.
“We recently got the donation of this vest. And we engaged in an agreement with Purina, they are providing Duke with food at no cost,” he said. “We’re very thankful to them. That’s huge.”
The initial purchase and training were possible with the help of the Blaisdell Foundation and Ron Orris, and events have been held so community members can donate to the cause, too.
“We’ve been able to raise funds to keep the donation account flush, to keep getting the equipment needed,” he said, adding they hope to sustain the program as long as possible on donations.
This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.