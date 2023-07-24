Do you love to draw, paint, color, or otherwise create art? Are you in kindergarten through 12th grade? Can you write one to two sentences about why you love the county you live in?
If you have answered yes to each of the three questions, then you might be ready to submit your work to this national art contest. The deadline to submit is Sept. 29.
The contest is sponsored by the National Association of Counties (NACo), which reports that, “Counties are so present in our everyday lives that we sometimes overlook the many ways they help our communities thrive… County employees are responsible for maintaining roads and bridges, caring for our physical and mental health, administering our elections, ensuring public safety, strengthening environmental stewardship, and so much more.”
The mission of NACo is to strengthen the counties throughout the country because, “County governments are also indispensable partners in our nation’s intergovernmental system, which balances and shares roles and responsibilities among all levels of government. Counties collaborate with federal, state, local and tribal governments to deliver on-the-ground services and meet our residents’ needs.”
The NACo program is sponsored by Americans for the Arts, one of the nation’s largest arts advocacy and research organizations. NACo and county leaders are spreading the word about county roles and responsibilities, which are often unknown or misunderstood. By inviting students in K-12 grade to create artwork for the 2024 “Counties Matter” calendar, NACo hopes to raise awareness about programs and services that impact people’s lives every day.
Contest organizers hope
to “bolster civic education and educate communities on the role of county government,” so you might need to do a bit of research before deciding which activity makes your county the greatest.
As you begin working on your submission for this contest, think carefully. Keep in mind, the artwork should reflect, per the guidelines, “some aspect of a county government function, service or program, to celebrate National County Government Month.”
What puts your county on the map? What makes it special to you? Depict this in a drawing, graphic image, painting or some other style of art that fits onto an 11 by 8.5 horizontal sheet of paper, but only uses the area of 10.5 by 8. Take a picture of the art and convert it to a PDF or JPG for submission.
Judges will look for artwork that displays skill and an original expression of personal vision. They are also reviewing the statement that must reflect why you love your county in only one or two sentences.
Should your image be selected as a winner in the national contest, your original art will be requested by NACo. No artwork will be returned once it is received.
For more information and a complete list of rules, go to https://www.naco.org/resources/i-love-my-county-because-art-contest