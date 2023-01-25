Nuzzo MUG

Marc Nuzzo

SMETHPORT — Nine women, nine men make up the jury (including alternates) for the trial by the Commonwealth against former attorney Marc Nuzzo, which began on Tuesday afternoon at the McKean County Courthouse before Senior Judge Edward Reibman of Allentown.

As opening statements were about to commence, Reibman made a point to address the jury about such remarks, stating that they are not evidence but rather an outline of the attorney’s case. He reminded the jury of their task to listen and evaluate the evidence carefully; the task of the District Attorney to prove the defendant is guilty; and that it is not on the defense to prove himself not guilty. The judge encouraged the jury to connect the credibility of each witness and to listen to their testimony for truthfulness, accuracy, and the weight of human nature.

