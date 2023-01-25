SMETHPORT — Nine women, nine men make up the jury (including alternates) for the trial by the Commonwealth against former attorney Marc Nuzzo, which began on Tuesday afternoon at the McKean County Courthouse before Senior Judge Edward Reibman of Allentown.
As opening statements were about to commence, Reibman made a point to address the jury about such remarks, stating that they are not evidence but rather an outline of the attorney’s case. He reminded the jury of their task to listen and evaluate the evidence carefully; the task of the District Attorney to prove the defendant is guilty; and that it is not on the defense to prove himself not guilty. The judge encouraged the jury to connect the credibility of each witness and to listen to their testimony for truthfulness, accuracy, and the weight of human nature.
The judge gave the list of charges and read the criteria that each must meet in order to find someone guilty. The defendant is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
The jury’s eyes were glued to the judge as he read the charges and the criteria.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer took to the podium to give her opening remarks. She took the jury through the route when the incident occurred, “have you ever been stuck behind a slow driver and couldn’t get around them?” The jury nodded in unison. She described US Route 219 where one lane becomes two, just beyond Westline, headed south. “Both lanes were occupied,” Shaffer said, “so Nuzzo took the northbound lane, a single lane.”
Stanley “Guy” Austin and the five passengers in his Ford Escape were headed north, stated Shaffer.
Her opening statement concluded with a description of all the passersby, by name, who called 9-1-1, stopped to help put the flames out, and dragged the occupants of the vehicle out of the burning car.
Hushed crying could be heard in the courtroom as Shaffer described the injuries to the passengers and the blood clot that developed and took Austin’s life, 15 days after the incident.
Defense Attorney James P. Miller deferred his opening statement.
And the trial began with Nathan Burgett called as the first witness for the prosecution. Burgett oversees the McKean County Emergency Management Department. He testified that he provided all the transcripts of all the calls received on the night of the incident, Sept. 5, 2018.
Shaffer played a recording of one of the calls for the jury to hear:
“A car is on fire,” the caller said. Then there was a bit that was inaudible.
The dispatcher asked the caller, “Anyone inside that vehicle?”
And the caller stated, “They just brought him out.”
Shaffer also called all the passengers of the vehicle from that night: Bonnie Austin, wife of the deceased; Laura Johnson, Bonnie’s sister; Lacey Austin, 15 at the time of the incident, daughter of Bonnie and Stanley; Montana Moore, 19 at the time of the incident, and Lindsey Brown, both friends of Lacey.
All of the occupants gave their account of the accident. Nearly all recall hearing Stanley Austin say, “What’s this dumbass doing?” before they saw headlights coming at them. Moore and Brown testified that they had both been sleeping but had heard the comment.
Each spoke of where they sat in the vehicle. According to their testimony, Bonnie Austin was in the front passenger seat, Johnson was behind her in the backseat. Also in the backseat were Lacey Austin and Moore, with Moore sitting behind the driver. Brown was in the back, back of the vehicle where the hatch is.
During a redirect in questioning by Miller of Bonnie Austin’s testimony, she stated that Brown was seated “in a fold up like you would take to a ball game.” However, Brown responded to Miller’s questions that she wasn’t sitting on anything, no chair, just sitting.
Bonnie Austin and Johnson spoke of their injuries and that they are still coping with the limitations resulting from the incident. Both had broken legs, among other major injuries, and spent many weeks in the hospital.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today.
On Sept. 5, 2018, at approximately 8:37 p.m., police allege that Nuzzo was driving an SUV and crossed the double-yellow line and accelerated in an attempt to pass a tractor-trailer that was traveling south as well. Nuzzo’s vehicle struck another, head-on, while in the northbound lane but traveling south. The other vehicle, driven by Stanley Austin, caught on fire, and according to the criminal complaint, passing motorists stopped to assist. Stanley Austin died 15 days after the incident from injuries sustained in the crash and several passengers suffered serious injuries, according to the complaint.
Nuzzo has been free, having posted 5 percent of $100,000 bail in 2019.