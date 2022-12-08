OLEAN, N.Y. — The Tri-County Arts Council announced “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show, which is taking place now in the Peg Bothner Gallery, located at 110 W. State St. in Olean. From now until Jan. 14, the public is invited to view more than 140 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org, and a portion of each sale supports the arts council.
Now in its third year, the TCAC’s small works show features more artists and pieces than ever before, and according to Sean Huntington, exhibition coordinator, this year’s selection is incredible. “Every year, this has grown,” he said. “In the first year, we had approximately 100 pieces, and in the second year, we had 130. This year, we have almost 150 pieces and the quality is amazing—these artists just keep topping themselves!”