A somewhat unusual request from murder suspect Anthony Fenton has been denied by McKean County President Judge John Pavlock.
Fenton, 38, of Bradford, is charged with homicide for the alleged assault on Tammy Prosser on May 10, 2021, which led to her death two days later at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y. While Fenton alleged that Prosser fell down the stairs, emergency responders said the injuries didn’t indicate that, as bruising on her body matched the sole of Fenton’s boot, the criminal complaint alleged.
Fenton had called 9-1-1, saying that Prosser was unconscious and needed immediate help. Police responded with paramedics. Prosser was on the floor between the bed and the wall and showed no signs of life, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing.
Fenton was removed from the room where she was being treated. He said he wanted to leave, but police did not allow him to leave on his own. Instead, Chief Mike Ward went outside with him.
He was eventually taken to the police station, interrogated and placed under arrest. He has remained incarcerated in McKean County Jail since May 11, 2021, denied bail because of the homicide charge.
Fenton, represented by Public Defender Phil Clabaugh, filed a motion requesting the copying and release of records to Fenton, including “the medical records of the victim, the autopsy report, the victim’s death certificate and photographs of the victim’s body,” court records indicate.
In an opinion and order dated April 17, Pavlock denied the request.
The judge stated that in a prior order, he agreed to allow defense experts to review the documents with Fenton to prepare a defense. However, citing a prior U.S. District court decision which indicated, “A criminal defendant has no independent right to his own copy of discoverable documents in a state court criminal proceeding when represented by counsel” and when defense counsel has copies of the documents.
Clabaugh’s argument was that, should Fenton be representing himself at trial, he would be entitled to receive the records, so he should be entitled to the same rights now. Pavlock, however, disagreed.
An attorney “has a burden to utilize the evidence for presentation of a defense only and not to publicly release it or distribute or utilize it for purposes unrelated to the criminal action,” the judge wrote. A defendant representing himself would not be bound by the same restrictions, so the judge may impose greater restrictions in those cases, like allowing the defendant to view evidence under court supervision and not have copies of sensitive material, the opinion read.
The order in the case indicated that while Clabaugh, his staff and experts for the defense may review materials with Fenton, he is not entitled to have his own copies of those materials.