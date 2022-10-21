JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg School District plans to hold their annual Veteran’s Day Assembly at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Johnsonburg High School, followed by coffee and cookies in the cafeteria following the ceremony.
The ceremony will be held to honor the veterans who have served and are currently serving the country.
“We enjoy freedom due to your willingness to serve and want to show our gratitude on this special day,” said Johnsonburg School District Superintendent Karen Haberberger.
The school district requests visitors arrive at the school around 8:15 a.m. to attend the ceremony and sign-in at the front office upon arrival.
Reservations are required. Register by Nov. 8 for the Veteran’s Day Assembly by contacting Michelle Imbrogno either at (814) 965-2536 ext. 3000 or by email at mimbrogno@johnsonburgasd.net.