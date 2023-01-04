MUG

Aaron Suranofsky

Before graduating from the University of Pittsburgh of Bradford last month, Aaron Suranofsky, a writing major from Johnsonburg, took advantage of opportunities to practice a wide variety of writing disciplines.

While at Pitt-Bradford, he was published in the university’s award-winning literary magazine, Baily’s Beads, as well as serving on the magazine’s staff, and spent a semester writing student profiles for the university’s office of communications and marketing.

