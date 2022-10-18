KANE — At 2:46 p.m. on Monday, the Kane Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Johnson’s Sawmill located at 88 Sawmill Road off Route 66 toward James City in Wetmore Township. The call stated heavy smoke showing.
According to Assistant Chief Mike Detsch of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department, “it was an older sawmill and was fully involved when we arrived.”
A third alarm sent additional fire companies from McKean and Elk counties. Detsch said, “because of the time of day, I called a third alarm for manpower almost as soon as I got on scene.”
Crews from Mount Jewett, Hamlin Township, Wilcox, Johnsonburg, St. Marys, and Ludlow volunteer fire departments also assisted at the scene. The Elk County Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) was also on hand.
On standby for Kane was the Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department out of Warren County.
Route 66 was closed due to water hoses across the highway.
“Traffic was detoured to (U.S.) Route 6,” said Detsch. Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department provided traffic control during the event.
According to Detsch, the fire was knocked back just before 4 p.m. However, a massive clean-up effort and care of hot-spots ensued.
The sawmill was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is not yet known and Detsch stated that the fire marshal will be on scene today.
There were no injuries to property owners or first-responders.
Crews from various stations did not return to quarters until after 7 p.m.