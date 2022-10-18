KANE — At 2:46 p.m. on Monday, the Kane Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at Johnson’s Sawmill located at 88 Sawmill Road off Route 66 toward James City in Wetmore Township. The call stated heavy smoke showing.

According to Assistant Chief Mike Detsch of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department, “it was an older sawmill and was fully involved when we arrived.”

