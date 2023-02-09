SMETHPORT — After holding virtual competitions for the past two years, the Interscholastic IU9 Reading Competition was held in-person on Tuesday, February 7.
Seven area schools participated in the competition. Each team prepared by reading 40 books, from a list, prior to the event. During the event, teams answered questions related to the books.
At the elementary level, nine teams participated. First place was awarded to the “Speed Readers,” from Coudersport, with 55 points. Second place was earned by the “Wave Readers,” from Oswayo Valley, with 52.5 points. And third place belongs to the “Mighty Gators,” from Port Allegany, with 45 points.
Four teams competed at the middle school level. The “Starbooks Readers” from Kane came in first place, “The Gators” from Port Allegany were in second, and “Ms. Dubots’ Minions” from Coudersport came in third.
Finally, the high school level fielded three teams. In first place were the “Kane Wolves,” second place went to “The Gators” from Port Allegany, and third place belongs to “Team Won” from Coudersport.
Organizers of the event Aimee Emerson, Fretz Middle School Librarian, and Missy Cornelius, School Street Elementary School Librarian, plan to host another competition at this time again next year. Any school interested in getting the reading list in the fall and putting together a team should contact Emerson or Cornelius in the Bradford Area School District.