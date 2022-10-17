MOUNT JEWETT — The American Legion Auxiliary is holding their first ever holiday fundraiser and they are hoping for a big turnout. The weather is turning chilly, that smell is in the air. There are only 69 days remaining until Christmas — somebody had to put it out there.

Mark those calendars for the first Holiday and Craft show fundraiser hosted and sponsored by the Mount Jewett American Legion Auxiliary from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Mount Jewett Legion, 61 East Main St.

Local & Social

