MOUNT JEWETT — The American Legion Auxiliary is holding their first ever holiday fundraiser and they are hoping for a big turnout. The weather is turning chilly, that smell is in the air. There are only 69 days remaining until Christmas — somebody had to put it out there.
Mark those calendars for the first Holiday and Craft show fundraiser hosted and sponsored by the Mount Jewett American Legion Auxiliary from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Mount Jewett Legion, 61 East Main St.
Over 20 vendors will have their wares on display for purchase. And with all the holidays fast approaching, this could be just the place to find those items for the hard-to-shop-for folks on that list.
Imagine finding Elf of a Shelf, glitter glassware, pop sockets, wood crafts, baked goods, candles, Plants, Middle of the Road photography, as well as Voxx Socks, Tastefully Simple, Scentsy, and Thirty-One all in one place.
Organizers stated that Vicki Cherry will be in attendance with her book, too. Her book, “Silent Scream,” categorized as a memoir, explores the childhood wounds and the miracles that exist to heal them.
In addition, lunch will also be available for an additional fee.
And why not make it a little more fun, take a chance or two with the basket raffles.
All proceeds raised from the fundraiser will go to much-needed club improvements.