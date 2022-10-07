It’s time to get a mammogram

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Penn Highlands Healthcare reminds readers that it is time to get a mammogram.

 Photo submitted

DuBOIS — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mammograms save lives. It’s time to get a mammogram; it is time to encourage women to get their mammograms.

Mammography is the first line of defense in the fight against breast cancer. Early detection is the key to beating cancer because when caught early it is much more treatable. With a mammogram, doctors can look for changes that are too small or too deep to feel. A mammogram can detect abnormalities up to two years before they can ever be felt.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos