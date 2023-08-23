Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.