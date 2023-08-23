The first sight of changing leaves has arrived and that means it is time for the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Autumn Auction.
The annual fundraiser will take place on Sept. 28, returning to the Bradford Club. Tickets for the auction can be purchased at the Chamber located at 62 Main St. in Bradford or online at bradfordchamber.com at $35 for one or $65 for two.
Social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. and the auction at 6:30. Tim Asinger will be the auctioneer and DJ Benzo will provide music for the night.
It is always a fun night with items available from our local businesses, artisans and even one-of-a-kind items made just for this event. This fundraiser helps support the chamber’s programming throughout the year.
“We have worked hard to provide diverse programming to meet the needs of all of our businesses while continuing to support our community. Your donations and sponsorships support this effort and truly make a difference,” stated Barb Kervin, board president.
Zippo Manufacturing, Blaisdell Foundation, Northwest Bank, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Bradford City Water Authority, Save a Lot and Kessel Construction serve as current investors but there’s still time to become a sponsor.
If interested in making a donation or sponsoring the event reach out to Heidi Scrivo via phone at (814) 368-7115 or email heidi@bradfordchamber.com.