One of the core values since the inception of the YWCA is empowering women, and to that end each year the Bradford YWCA holds a Leader Luncheon to honor influential women from the community, whose impact and leadership qualities has made a difference in their lives by caring for the fellowship of others.

Now celebrating its 25th year, The YWCA Bradford’s 2023 Leadership Awards recognized Tina Martin, executive director of CARE for Children; Sayge Bruno, senior at Bradford Area High School; and Faith Miller, senior at Smethport Area Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday afternoon in the Mukaiyama University Room, Frame-Westerberg Commons at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

