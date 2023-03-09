One of the core values since the inception of the YWCA is empowering women, and to that end each year the Bradford YWCA holds a Leader Luncheon to honor influential women from the community, whose impact and leadership qualities has made a difference in their lives by caring for the fellowship of others.
Now celebrating its 25th year, The YWCA Bradford’s 2023 Leadership Awards recognized Tina Martin, executive director of CARE for Children; Sayge Bruno, senior at Bradford Area High School; and Faith Miller, senior at Smethport Area Junior-Senior High School on Wednesday afternoon in the Mukaiyama University Room, Frame-Westerberg Commons at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
“We received a number of outstanding nominations this year of women who have made an impact on our community through their service and leadership. It can be a challenge to select our honorees,” said the YWCA Director of Communications & Development Brian Lothridge. “We are delighted to honor the depth of service and leadership Tina has provided in so many ways to our community. We are also excited to honor Faith and Sayge, who have provided proven leadership in their schools and have served their communities in a variety of ways.”
To begin the luncheon a welcome and recognition of past honorees was provided by YWCA Bradford Board Vice President Cheri Sera followed by the invocation and opening remarks by YWCA Bradford Board President Rev. Katherine Randall.
Randall introduced this year’s YWCA Rising Leaders Miller and Bruno. Academically, Bruno has maintained over a 4.0 GPA, achieving Honor Roll of Distinction status all four years of high school. In her junior year, she was elected her class’s Vice President and President of the Prom Committee. This year, she was elected Student Council President with responsibilities that entail representing the student body at monthly school board meetings and cross-communicating between peers and administration. Bruno is also a two-year member of both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society.
She was recently asked to be the student representative on the wellness committee. Some local volunteer opportunities she has taken part in include selling tickets at the Italian Festival, providing help at George G. Blaisdell’s annual Field Day, and volunteering at various charity events.
In her free time, she enjoys organizing events, pottery, traveling and being with friends and family. She is currently waitressing part-time at John Williams European Pastry Shop. She plans to attend postsecondary education to major in economics with a minor in real estate.
“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Sayge make profound contributions both in and out of the school. Her school and community service are enhanced by the combination of her positive attitude, courage and confidence. We all heard of someone lighting up the room with their personality, that someone is Sayge. She is confident, engaging, reliable and passionate. These are rare attributes you would find in a high school student, but so essential to be a positive role model,” said Jennifer Barnes, faculty advisor at the high school.
Trending Food Videos
Currently, Miller attends school at Smethport Area Jr. Sr. High School and at Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center. At Smethport High School, she has a 4.0 GPA, was nominated as Miss Smethport for the McKean County Fair, is a member of the National Honor Society, attends the school’s safety committee and is actively engaged in Cross Country and Track and Field. At Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, she has been able to obtain her Certified Nursing Assistant License, has obtained her Stop the Bleed certification, CPR certification, OSHA 10-hour certification, and so much more.
In addition, Miller is also very civic-minded by being a member of her karate class for 10 years, and is now a 3rd-degree black belt, has helped out Bright Alternatives, American Red Cross, Sena Kean Manor and Hilltop Baptist Church. Through all of this, she has been able to accomplish her goal of being accepted into the Bachelor’s program for a registered nurse at St. Bonaventure University where she will be attending in the Fall.
“As an educator and counselor for the last 30 years, I can honestly say that it is rare to find a student who not only excels in the classroom but also in her community the way Faith does,” said Brian Lawson, a guidance counselor at Smethport Jr.-Sr. High School. “... Faith has left a positive impact on the Smethport School District that will be remembered for years to come. I am excited to see where her character and abilities take her in life.”
Randall then introduced the 2023 YWCA Leader Tina Martin. After returning to Bradford upon the completion of her understudies and a few years in Portland, Ore., working in marketing and visual merchandising, she took a position in public relations at the Bradford Area Public Library as well as the director of development for the Bradford Catholic School System. She has worked for CARE for Children for the previous 21 years, beginning as the community relations director until 2006 when she was chosen as the organization’s executive director.
In 2020, Martin received a Rotary District #7280 Award as a “Person of Action.” This award honors a Rotarian who is making a difference in the world, either through Rotary or through their community or global service. Most recently, Martin was appointed by the City of Bradford to the board of the Bradford City Water Authority, where she serves as assistant treasurer/assistant secretary. She received the Inaugural Excellence in Agency Representation Award from the Bradford Area United Way and is an ardent supporter of the annual campaign.
Martin has been a member of the Rotary Club of Bradford for 17 years. She served as Rotary Club President in 2021 and 2022 and has been a member of the Rotary Board since 2015, serving as the community service chair. As chair, she works with the club on Operation Warm, which provides coats for children in need; annual fundraisers including the Rotary Golf Tournament; and other community projects like the Route 219 clean up, pediatric dental project, and supply drives for the YWCA.
The YWCA of Bradford has honored nearly 65 McKean County women since 1998 at their Annual leader luncheons.
For more information about the YWCA Leader Luncheon, call (814) 368-4235 or email development@ywcabradford.org.