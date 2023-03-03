OLEAN, N.Y. — Neighborhood School of Dance (NSD) announced Wednesday its first-ever Summer Dance Season at both of its NSD studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa.
NSD’s Summer Dance Season is designed to keep the dance party going all summer long, NSD owner and CEO Brittany Thierman said. In fact, that’s the season’s theme: “Summer Dance Party.” With classes covering various dance genres, students will have the opportunity to challenge and inspire themselves while improving their technique, artistry and self-expression. The season will culminate in a special outdoor dance recital at the first-ever Neighborhood Arts Festival.
NSD is partnering with the Tri-County Arts Council and Beat City Music to bring the first-annual Neighborhood Arts Festival to Lincoln Park in Olean on Saturday, Aug. 12th. This “outdoor extravaganza” will celebrate the artistic spirit and cultural revival of local communities by highlighting the many talented individuals who make the area so vibrant and colorful, Thierman said. Local bands, artists, and dancers will perform live, and there will also be bounce houses and other kids’ games.
“Our role as a local dance school is to promote the arts and create opportunities for our students to shine,” Thierman said. “We’re excited to bring our community together for a Summer Dance Season that will help us grow individually and collectively — and to cap it all off with a Summer Arts Festival to remember.”
The season begins Monday, June 26. Signups are open, and those who register before March 30 will receive 50 percent off the registration fee per person.
“It’s something we’ve considered for quite some time now,” said Thierman. “For decades, the Neighborhood School of Dance season has, for the most part, followed the local school calendars. When school let out for summer break, so did we. But there’s a valid question there: Why? Dance can — and should — be celebrated all year long. So many of our dancers quite literally never want to leave the studio.”
Tuition for the full Summer Dance Season is $60, with a $40 registration fee that covers the cost of a performance costume. As a special perk, the first 10 to register will receive free tickets to the Neighborhood Arts Festival, Thierman noted.
Neighborhood School of Dance was founded in 1976. Each year NSD has grown, offering a recital every spring. The NSD recital showcases what the students have learned over the course of the year, along with student pieces being submitted through the annual choreography contest. The program encourages all dancers to experience and enjoy various dance styles as they develop the necessary skills to become a talented dancer. Under guidance from experienced instructors, NSD offers quality training, exciting choreography and entertaining recitals to develop and refine dance proficiencies.
Owner Brittany Thierman, who began attending Neighborhood School of Dance in kindergarten, purchased the dance school in 2013. The Elmira College and St. Bonaventure University graduate has graduated from dance schools including Center Stage Dance Studio in Buffalo, Broadway Dance Center & Steps on Broadway in New York City, and a program in Rome, Italy. She’s certified from the Dance Masters of America Teacher Training School in Buffalo.