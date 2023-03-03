Neighborhood School of Dance

Performers from the senior recital of the Neighborhood School of Dance are excited about the upcoming summer season and added outdoor festival, and are looking for others who want to dance with them.

 Photo submitted

OLEAN, N.Y. — Neighborhood School of Dance (NSD) announced Wednesday its first-ever Summer Dance Season at both of its NSD studios in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa.

NSD’s Summer Dance Season is designed to keep the dance party going all summer long, NSD owner and CEO Brittany Thierman said. In fact, that’s the season’s theme: “Summer Dance Party.” With classes covering various dance genres, students will have the opportunity to challenge and inspire themselves while improving their technique, artistry and self-expression. The season will culminate in a special outdoor dance recital at the first-ever Neighborhood Arts Festival.

