ST. MARYS — In partnership with the Friends of Twin Lakes, St. Marys Area School District will be hosting the inaugural Dutch Derby from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey said volunteers will be stocking about 1,000 fish this week prior to the derby in the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
“We will be stocking the fish (that) we have been working hard to raise this year,” he said.
The trout have been raised in SMASD’s cooperative trout nursery located in the outdoor classroom near the St. Marys middle and high schools.
Thanks to the help of dedicated volunteers, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and St. Marys Area High School students and Ecology Club members, the fish hatchery was brought back to life in September 2022.
The goal was always to ultimately find a place to release the fish come spring time, involving local youth in the process, Ramsey had said in 2022.
Ramsey stressed that the Dutch Derby, which is expected to become an annual event, is open to all students who are 18 and under, in all regional districts, to participate.
“Friends of Twin Lakes have been fantastic to work with, as well as the Fish and Boat Commission,” he said Monday.
Ramsey also informed all district families that the Community Education Council will be releasing surveys in the near future, which will help assess the educational needs in the region. Adults are encouraged to participate in the survey.
In the coming weeks, SMASD will also be having “open conversations” and promoting a share session to talk about possibly renaming Fox Township and South St. Marys Street Elementary schools.
SMASD board member Lewis Murray informed everyone that the Saint Marys Disc Golf Club Association (SMDGCA) will be hosting a “Disc Golf Night” from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
Attendees should meet near St. Marys Area Middle School. This is a great opportunity, he said, for people to learn more about the Disc Golf Club Association.
Board members also heard updates from new student representative Gianna Surra, who gave a lengthy speech on school clubs, sports teams, upcoming competitions and more.