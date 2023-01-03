Bryan Kohberger

A handout photo provided by Monroe County Pennsylvania Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, who is being held for extradition in the criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students.

 TNS file

STROUDSBURG (AP) — A criminology graduate student charged in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students waived his right to an extradition hearing in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday, speeding up his transfer to Idaho to stand trial.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested early Friday by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos