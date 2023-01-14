The criminal cases against the Hvizdzak brothers, charged in an alleged multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scheme, are being delayed again, this time until the beginning of April.
Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, were granted a 120-day extension of time to file pretrial motions in the criminal cases against them. The civil cases, brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, are stayed pending the outcome of the criminal cases.
The pair allegedly bilked investors out of approximately $31 million, saying it was being invested in digital assets and fabricating statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. The two allegedly put the assets in their personal accounts and moved it outside the U.S.
The brothers, and the corporate entities through which they were doing business — High Street Capital, Hvizdzak Capital Management and High Street Capital Partners — were cited in June 2020 by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and indicted in August 2021.
Still outstanding in the civil cases are motions by the brothers to unfreeze limited assets — $250,000 each — to pay attorneys fees. Hearings were held on the matter in the beginning of December, but Judge W. Scott Hardy had taken the matter under advisement and has yet to rule.
At the same hearing, held Dec. 1, Assistant Federal Public Defender Michael Novara, representing Shane Hvizdzak, made a motion for a 120 extension to file pretrial motions. David Berardinelli, representing Sean Hvizdzak, joined in the motion.
Hardy granted the motion, and ordered that motions are due by April 7.
“The Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and defendants to a speedy trial … because … the failure to grant such extension would deny counsel for defendants reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence,” Hardy’s order stated.
During the course of the case so far, victims have written to The Era, and to the court, expressing their dismay in the lengthy court proceedings. Some of the victims had said they invested their life savings with the brothers, who promised huge returns.
However, none of those returns ever materialized, as the reports showing huge profits were false. One investor, whose name was redacted from the court docket, wrote to the judge about the impact of the case. He or she said they were originally from Bradford, and still has relatives here.
“I can tell you first hand how much havoc, pain and peril this situation has inflicted on our small, tight-knit community,” the investor wrote. “As I meet other investors from across the county … it is clear the anxiety, stress and uncertainty is wreaking havoc on all, whether hundreds, thousands or millions of dollars were invested.”