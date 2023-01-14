The criminal cases against the Hvizdzak brothers, charged in an alleged multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scheme, are being delayed again, this time until the beginning of April.

Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, were granted a 120-day extension of time to file pretrial motions in the criminal cases against them. The civil cases, brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, are stayed pending the outcome of the criminal cases.

