The Hvizdzak brothers, accused in a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scheme, are asking a federal judge to lift an asset freeze to help them afford to pay their attorneys in the federal civil and criminal cases against them.
Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, are each asking to be allowed to access $250,000, to be sent directly to their attorneys, to pay for defense in their respective cases.
The pair allegedly bilked investors out of approximately $31 million, saying it was being invested in digital assets and fabricating statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. The two allegedly put the assets in their personal accounts and moved it outside the U.S.
The brothers, and the corporate entities through which they were doing business — High Street Capital, Hvizdzak Capital Management and High Street Capital Partners — were cited in June 2020 by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and indicted in August 2021.
Shane Hvizdzak had been represented by Pittsburgh attorney Efrem Grail, who withdrew from the case. In a motion filed last week, Pittsburgh attorney Michael DeRiso asked the court to unfreeze funds to enable Shane Hvizdzak to pay for representation in both the criminal and civil cases.
The motion indicated the SEC had frozen an account with approximately $100,000 in it, and “various exchanges that contain approximately $7.1 million,” while the FBI seized approximately $400,000 from Shane Hvizdzak’s home.
The freezing of these assets have “effectively rendered the defendant destitute and unable to afford counsel of his choosing,” the motion read. “The amount of money being requested by the defendant represents three percent of the monies frozen or seized by the federal agencies to date.”
The attorney continued, saying, “Balancing the interest of the victims and restitution with the interest of the defendant having counsel in the criminal case and moving the case to disposition, the amount requested is not unreasonable.”
Sean Hvizdzak, through Pittsburgh attorney David Berardinelli, filed a motion asking for the same consideration, should Judge W. Scott Hardy approve his brother’s request.
Before the indictment, he worked as an attorney in the region, and is married with three children. After the indictment, his law license was suspended and the family is living off his wife’s income as a teacher, the motion in his case read.
“This dramatic reduction of income has made it financially burdensome to continue to defend himself in both this case and the criminal case,” the motion stated.
It continued, saying that Sean Hvizdzak has asserted his innocence and “has credible defenses to the charges in both the civil and criminal cases and has testified consistent with those defenses in two days of deposition testimony in the civil matter.”
He also requested that should the judge agree, that he institute in both his and in Shane Hvizdzak’s cases an itemized accounting of fees, and that any additional unexpended funds at the conclusion of the cases be returned to the court, the motion read.
Also filed last week was a motion to continue the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, as there were conflicts with scheduling. Hardy granted the motion.
The judge also ordered that attorneys for the plaintiffs in the cases respond to the Hvizdzaks’ motions by Nov. 21. He set a video hearing on the motions for Dec. 1.