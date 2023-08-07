DUBOIS — This summer, the planet has experienced the hottest average temperatures on record. From July 3 to July 5, the world’s average temperature was the hottest ever recorded, according to the University of Maine. Because of climate change and the arrival of El Niño conditions, the heat is here to stay — and it can be dangerous. To help prepare folks for hotter temperatures, here are some tips to help in choosing the proper sunscreen this summer:
To ensure adequate protection from the sun’s harmful rays, it is important to choose a sunscreen that offers both UVA and UVB protection. This will protect skin from the effects of ultraviolet-B (UVB) rays, such as sunburns and skin damage, as well as ultraviolet-A (UVA) rays, that can increase the risk of skin cancer.
“Look for sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as these ingredients block both types of rays,” said John A. Holets, MD, a physician with Penn Highlands Family Medicine in Monongahela.
Be sure to choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher too. And remember, that just because a sunscreen has a higher SPF doesn’t mean higher protection. SPF protection does not increase proportionately with the SPF number. SPF 30 absorbs 97% of the sun’s rays, while SPF 50 absorbs just 1% more.
Choose anything over 30 SPF, apply liberally and then make sure to reapply every two hours.