Whitetail buck

It’s not easy to visually determine the age of a whitetail deer in Pennsylvania.

 Pennsylvania Game Commission

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The rut is approaching fast. At the height of mating season, whitetail deer will be hormonally addled, acting strangely and oblivious to even the most extreme dangers.

Knowing a deer’s age can explain some of its actions and help to predict future behaviors. Wildlife watchers can estimate the age of familiar backyard browsers using the long-established observational tools relied upon by hunters.

