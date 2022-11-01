A homeless woman was arrested Monday after allegedly taking off her clothes in front of multiple people in the yard of 1 Kiwanis Court in Bradford.
Jacqueline Horton, 33, is charged with open lewdness, defiant trespass and inhaling toxic substances, all third-degree misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, summary offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:46 p.m. on Monday, Bradford City Police were called to Kiwanis Court for a report of a female getting undressed and causing a disturbance. The property manager told police that Horton took off her clothes, approached him and propositioned him, asking for a place to stay in return.
He told police that he had told Horton she was not permitted to be on the property for any reason. Police made contact with Horton, who was dressed at the time and was under the influence of a controlled substance. “She stated she was studying for her upcoming trial and was taking notes by writing all over her body with a pen,” the complaint stated. “She was also making various other statements that had nothing to do with what was taking place.”
Other witnesses at the scene said they feared for Horton’s safety because of how she was acting. They told police that she was naked before officers arrived and was “inhaling a can of whipped topping which contains nitrous oxide,” the complaint stated.
Horton was arraigned before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $2,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Nov. 10.
She is currently facing charges in McKean County Court for open lewdness, disorderly conduct and escape from a June 11 incident in Foster Township when she was seen naked in the parking lot of Tim Horton’s, urinating on the ground. While in the custody of police, she got out of the station and attempted to flee.
She is out on bail on her own recognizance in that case.