The Rev. Robert Klouw said, of the audience at the 29th Annual YMCA Awards Breakfast, these are the doers, the ones who care for the world, the ones with empathy. He quoted Fred Rogers, “If you are scared, look for the helpers,” then told those in the Mukiyama Room at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, you are the helpers.
Longtime swim coach Caren Barnes was honored by the YMCA with the Cause Driven Leader Award. Director of Operations Taylor Lubi spoke of Barnes as an amazing coach of the YMCA Barracudas, who had high expectations of her swimmers and instilled discipline and excellence.
Barnes said, “My life has always revolved around the YMCA. When we moved here, it was important for me to get my kids involved.
“I really appreciate all the willingness of the Y to have me as their swim coach, forever.”
Barnes began her coaching career with the Bradford YMCA in November 2023 and recently retired. She has coached at the local, state, and national level, and many of her athletes have gone onto collegiate level competition. At least nine swimmers, to date, have competed nationally.
Receiving the Ray C. Uhler YMCA Outstanding Youth Awards for 2023 were six students for area high schools who have gone beyond the life of a typical student. They have a genuine interest in their community, helping others, and have demonstrated this commitment throughout high school. Each of the graduating seniors is a volunteer in a group, organization, church and or school.
Recipients included, from Bradford Area High School, Emma Swanson; Dawson Glogau of Kane Area High School; from Oswayo Valley High School, Ella Malogrino; Sarah Beaver of Otto-Eldred Jr. Sr. High School; from Smethport, Faith Miller; and from Port Allegany, Mikya Stake.
Swanson plans to study Early Childhood Education and Deaf Studies at PennWest Edinboro this fall, and said her goal, “is to impact as many lives as I can through teaching and contributing to my students’ success in and out of the classroom.”
Glogau will attend Penn State this fall to study political science and said, “I see myself as a family lawyer representing those who have been marginalized because of their situation. I am highly motivated to get to this place because of the experience that I have had with my two foster siblings.” His foster siblings are 3 and 4 years old.
Malogrino is a volunteer at her local senior center and performs music at local churches and charities. She likes to read and plans to travel and is passionate about the environment and protecting it.
Beaver was crowned Miss Otto-Eldred in 2022 and said she gained much of her volunteer experience from that time. She said, “All summer, I was able to travel around the county, …from going to nursing homes and senior centers or rotaries to perform, as well as going to the Swedish festival or the Mount Jewett 6 at 6 concert.” She plans to attend Penn State’s main campus and study Agriculture Extension and Education, to become a high school agriculture teacher.
Miller, a student athlete, is a volunteer at her church, the rotary, nursing homes and senior centers, the American Red Cross, and many other places. She aspires to be a registered nurse and said, “Volunteer work has always been one of my passions because it allows me to have social interaction with people of different ages and has overall enhanced my communication skills.”
Stake, who was not able to attend the event, is a member of the Port Allegany Star Hose Company 1, Port Allegany Ambulance Service, the Port Allegany VFW and the Port Allegany Rotary. She plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology for a degree in registered nursing. Stake hopes to add minors including emergency management tech and psychology. Her long-term goal is to become a certified registered flight nurse.
Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, presented awards to Kira Schine for her Excellence in Child Care, and to Josh Curcio for YMCA Policy Volunteer of the Year.
Schine was recently promoted to Sr. Director of Association Early Learning, and said, “Even if I only make a difference in one child’s life then that is still one child that I hope someday will become a better person because of something I did.”
Curcio has spent several years as a volunteer and board member of the YMCA. For the past two years, Townsend said, Curcio has volunteered to teach the 5 a.m. GRIT group exercise class, “so for the numerous committees he has served, his commitment to youth sports, and a role model for healthy living, we thank you, Josh.”
The George G. Blaisdell YMCA Community Service Awards were awarded to Kiwanis Club of Bradford and to John and Jacob Hannahs.
Presenting the award to the Kiwanis Club, YMCA Executive Director Emily Rhodes, said, “For your continual and steadfast commitment to the people of Bradford, for your countless acts of kindness, and your unmatched devotion to helping local children and families, we thank you.”
Chairman of the Kiwanis Young Child Priority One Committee, Nancy Dryden, accepted the award on behalf of the club.