The men and women who were selected for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., have returned from their trip and are full of excitement about what they saw and did over the weekend.
Last week, Richard “Dick” Dugan of Roulette was the honored guest at the Port Allegany Senior Center. He received a beautiful, patriotic lap blanket to take on the trip with him.
The next day, Dugan’s son Mathew traveled up from Indiana to be his guardian on the upcoming flight. But Dugan had more than he knew was coming on the adventure, and he was bursting at the seams to tell other veterans, “sign up, it is well worth it,” as he was talking about all the experiences he got to share with this son and other veterans.
Dugan was so overwhelmed by everything. “We were treated like Kings and Queens, from start to finish. I got to go see the kids in Bradford and have a terrific lunch at the high school,” he said. He added that the streets were lined up with students as he and others left for their flight.
“And at the airports there were more celebrations,” he said. “On the way back there was a group playing bagpipes and they led us through the airport like a parade.” His smile could almost be heard through the phone as he spoke to an Era reporter.
It wasn’t difficult for Dugan to pick the best part of the experience.
“Just being with the older veterans, talking to them and partaking in the activities — it was unreal,” Dugan said. The group had toured almost all of the war memorials in Washington, D.C., and had their group picture taken in front of the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial, which depicts the flag raising on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Dugan said he didn’t get to meet the “Baker boys,” as he called them, but he did have a rewarding experience talking with a WWII veteran who was 100 years old.
The most important part of his trip, he said, was “watching the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. “It brought back the memory of being there and seeing it the first time in 1972 after I graduated high school.”
Dugan spoke of the 21 steps the soldier takes on the mat and how the next guard is thoroughly inspected before taking over. “End to end, the guard takes 21 steps and his rifle is never on the shoulder that faces the tomb. Each step and the turns are sharp. It was unreal,” said Dugan.
A few items on the itinerary were cut short due to weather, but Dugan said it was all fine. “At dinner there was a speaker who talked about the veterans who had been signed up to come, but they had passed away before the trip. Their pictures were shown,” he said.
At dinner, the veterans were also surprised by “mail call.” Each one received letters. Dugan said, “Maggie (his daughter-in-law) was up to something. Her school children wrote letters and sent pictures. In another envelope, I had more letters from school children, I think from Bradford, and letters that had been sent to Buffalo (N.Y.) from friends who saw that I was going in the newspaper.
“I tried to sneak a peek at the letters on the bus,” he said. “But when I got back to my room, I dumped them all out on my bed and read every one of them. It was really incredible.”
All in all, Dugan, who had been denied an Honor Flight seat previously, had a trip he won’t soon forget on Saturday.
“I need to go get cards,” he said. “I have so many to thank for this.”