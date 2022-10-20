A World War II hero, a hometown legend, a gentleman, a people person — Elmer DeLucia was all that and more.
DeLucia, a native and longtime resident of Bradford, died on Tuesday in Scranton. He was 99.
“When they talk about the ‘Greatest Generation,’ he was the head of it,” said Ron Orris, who worked with DeLucia for years at Walmart in Bradford. DeLucia was a people greeter — “He was an amazing man. He always had that great smile on his face. He was always enjoyable to talk with. Everybody loved it when he was working. He didn’t just say ‘welcome to Walmart,’ he knew everybody when they came in that door.”
DeLucia was best known for his military service in World War II, serving in the 81st Chemical Mortar Battalion. He landed at Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and was involved in four more major battles — Northern France, the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), the Rhineland and Central Europe.
He had a chest-full of medals — three Purple Hearts (though he modestly claimed only two), two Silver Stars, five Bronze Stars, five major battle medals, a Chevalier in the Legion of Honor in France and a Good Conduct medal.
He wore them regularly. When asked why, he would respond, “To remember the men who didn’t come home.”
DeLucia would often recite the names of three men with whom he had trained, friends who never made it home from war — Margarito Frausto of Texas, Lucian Hughes of West Virginia, and Warren Knipple of Cincinnati, Ohio. He never forgot them.
He possessed a personal citation from World War II General Omar Bradley that read, “I need not speak of your past accomplishments, other than to say that you have reflected great credit upon yourself and your command.”
DeLucia spoke often about his service, wanting to share his first-hand knowledge, especially with school children.
Katharine Pude, Bradford Area School District superintendent, said, “The world lost a true hero and Bradford lost a hometown legend. Mr. DeLucia attended many Veterans’ events held across our district over the years as an honored guest. His outstanding character and commitment to our country was always something that we would hope that our students would strive to emulate.”
Dave Ray, principal of Bradford Area High School, added, “Mr. DeLucia’s willingness to share his experiences over the years has been so important to our students to learn history first-hand and there is no way to replace him or his generation’s wisdom.”
DeLucia certainly had an impact on the students.
Ken Coffman, dean of students, said, “I will never forget our students standing and applauding Elmer when I introduced him years ago in our auditorium. Elmer stood, with tears in his eyes, and saluted them back. Elmer DeLucia will never be forgotten. He will be sadly missed.”
Coffman said DeLucia was a “shining example of patriotism and pride,” and a “class gentleman that will never be forgotten by anyone that had the pleasure to meet and know him.”
Former Bradford mayor and current council member Tom Riel spoke fondly of DeLucia as well.
“Elmer and I walked together in the Memorial Day parade for many years until he had to be driven by car in the parade. He was so proud of his service to our country and being able to participate in the parade every year,” Riel said. “He lived a long, full life. It’s sad that we have so few members of the ‘Greatest Generation’ left.”
DeLucia and his brothers Anthony and Augie all fought in World War II. Staff Sgt. Anthony “Bib” DeLucia was missing in action after his plane crashed in 1944 in the Pacific campaign. Orris said Zippo Manufacturing Co. had made special lighters in honor of “Bib” DeLucia, who was missing until the year 1996, when the wreckage of the B-24 he was in when it crashed in southern China was found.
And before Elmer DeLucia went to France to receive his Chevalier’s medal, he had a special lighter exchange with George Duke, owner and chairman of the board of Zippo Manufacturing Company, W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co, and Northern Lights Enterprises.
On Wednesday, Duke said, “I extend my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Elmer DeLucia. I had the honor of presenting Mr. DeLucia with a very special WWII commemorative lighter ahead of his trip to Normandy, France in 2009, which he kindly reciprocated, giving me a lighter that remains a treasured part of my personal collection to this day. We owe our veterans our deepest gratitude for their service, and I remain eternally grateful to have met Mr. DeLucia and to have heard his account of both his and his brother’s experiences during the war.”
DeLucia had given Duke a lighter with his brother’s information on it. Duke gave DeLucia the Number Two lighter — out of 10,000 — from the 65th anniversary edition of the D-Day Commemorative lighter.
Summing up the feelings of many, Orris said of DeLucia, “He was an American hero, as far as I’m concerned.”
He spoke of DeLucia’s relationship with his late wife, Anna, saying he missed her so much after she passed away in 2015.
“He’s with his wife now. And his Army buddies. It had to be quite the event when they were reunited.”