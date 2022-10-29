A homeless Bradford woman was sent to McKean County Jail on Friday following arraignment on allegations of selling methamphetamine.
Suzette Musolino, 34, is charged in two cases with the same charges: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 6, Musolino sold .89 grams of meth to a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force for $20 on Main Street, in front of the OYO Hotel. On Oct. 13, she sold .11 grams of meth to an informant on Main Street, also in front of the OYO Hotel.
Musolino was arraigned Friday before District Judge Dom Cercone and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. Preliminary hearings in the cases are set for Nov. 3.