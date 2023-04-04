SMETHPORT — A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Central Court at the McKean County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, for defendant Ozzy M. Strait on assault and drug charges.
He is currently held, in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail, in McKean County Jail.
Officers from the Bradford City Police Department were dispatched to 76 Elm St. at 5:11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a physical domestic incident. When officers arrived, they noticed the female victim sitting with a roll of paper covered in blood. She stated Strait had thrown her to the floor, kicked her in the face, caused her bloody nose, redness to the forehead, and bruising.
Officers located Strait in the hallway with a backpack on. Per the complaint, the backpack contained a bag with 30.57 grams of marijuana, pipes, a grinder, and other paraphernalia.
Strait, according to the criminal complaint, was arrested on charges of simple assault-misdemeanor, five counts use/possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor, one count intent to possess a controlled substance by a person not registered; and lesser charges.