It is hard to imagine the first Christmas card printed and sent was less than 180 years ago.
The first cards were simple, with a picture on the front and a place to include a message on the inside. Surprisingly, they didn’t differ much from the cards of today.
London’s John Calcott Horsley is often given credit for inventing the first Christmas card in 1843. Amazingly, nobody thought the cards would take off. And, they really struggled for a few decades. However, in 1875, Louis Prang, a Prussian immigrant with a print shop near Boston, Mass., eventually gets credit for the first Christmas card with origins in the US.
Why were these cards created in the first place? Because, just like today, people were busy or too far away to greet loved ones or those they were close with in person. They needed a way to reach everyone at once and share their good tidings and cheer.
Some may be thinking that with all the technology available, that the cardstock, envelope, and stamp have gone by the wayside. This is not the case. Now more than ever, it appears, people are taking the time to mark occasions in a more personal way.
Even though there are several religious holidays that take place in December, holiday cards don’t have to be religious.
The Greeting Card Association 2020 report stated, “In a time where so much information is fleeting, cards allow people to connect in an authentic, meaningful and lasting way. They offer a more impactful and meaningful touchpoint in relationships.”
The report also indicated that millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — now spend more on cards than baby boomers — those born between 1946 and 1964 — though the ladder group still purchases more cards. Another finding from their report, “8 out of 10 people agree that greeting cards cannot be replaced by social media…Those relationships that are ‘card worthy’ continue to generate card-sending.”
It’s a tradition in many families to send cards to those who live far away and some even send them to their neighbors. Businesses send cards to customers, and some of those customers return with cards for the business.
A few cards that are likely to go out on the holidays by many in the area, to the postal worker, your favorite hairdresser, and maybe Fido’s walking companion.
Additionally, “sales of holiday-based cards have increased. (Seventy-five percent) of consumers who send holiday cards say they do so because they know how good it feels when they receive a holiday greeting.”
But, as Emily Post pointed out long ago, “But a word of warning is unfortunately in order. The very fact that such cards are pleasant and easy to use may on occasion lead to their abuse.” She was referring to greeting cards as a whole as she continued with a brief reason for her warning.
Post explains that a family member could be overjoyed to receive a greeting card from you, the sender, but “only if you take the trouble to add a little note in your own handwriting expressing something of your own feeling about the day or giving a bit of family news. A printed message, however charming, cannot always make up for the lack of personal attention…” and some family members may find it rude or neglectful to simply sign a name.
Greeting cards are wonderful communication tools and have been for a little while now. Post continued with other tips about greeting cards, including that receiving one does not add that person to the list nor does it need to be acknowledged by the recipient. Adding to the card list, or not having a list, is up to the sender — and the sender can choose to not send cards from one year to the next. She also added, “it’s not a contest,” to send and receive the most cards as some would like to think, seeing all the cards strung up and down the mantel from each person who sent a card, plus all the new acquaintances in the last several months, and all the tradespeople, “surely the idea of a heartfelt greeting and sincere wish for a happy holiday cannot go with each and every one of (those) messages.”
Include a short message to the recipient, share those good tidings and cheer with those who are far away. Whether a member of the Greatest Generation (1901-24) or Gen Alpha (2013-2025), remember the truest of words: “say what you mean, and mean what you say,” as the greeting card sending begins this season.