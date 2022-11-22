The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library invites area patrons, ages 10 and up, to join staff for their Holiday Book Page Ornament Drop-in Craft on Friday, Dec.16 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Patrons will use empty ornaments plus strips of discarded library books, combined with gems, glitter, and other craft supplies provided by the library to create their own, unique ornaments to add to holiday decorations this year.
