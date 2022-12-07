HMS Technical Development LLC was chosen as the first recipient of a $100,000 investment from the Bright Bradford Innovation Fund.
HMS was founded in 2019 by Helen Schuster and is currently located in downtown Bradford. Schuster was a first place winner in the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition, which allowed her to purchase key pieces of analytical equipment needed to do soil and waste analysis used to develop the “reactive cap” system for mine sites.
Her company’s innovation addresses the capping of sites in a unique way and has attracted interest from multiple leading clients that operate substantial mines located in the U.S, including Utah, California, and Montana. The dry, arid conditions in these states, along with the challenges associated with site contamination from the minerals being mined, and limited topsoil availability make it difficult to meet the required closure plans the mines must achieve.
Schuster’s background and experience positioned her to launch the successful tech-focused business solving the challenging chemical and environmental issues faced by her customers.
She is a prolific inventor, and HMS holds multiple issued patents. Schuster’s technical background includes a B.S. in Biology/Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from St. Bonaventure. She also has 25 years of industry experience including past positions in R&D, Product Development and Business Management.
The future is bright for HMS. The company has the potential to be a thriving business in Bradford, employing well-paid technical employees. Based on the growth potential and innovative nature of the business, HMS was a perfect fit for the kinds of investment opportunities the Bright Bradford Innovation Fund (BBIF) was seeking. Through a matching partnership involving the Bradford Area Alliance and the Ben Franklin Technology Partners, HMS was awarded $100,000 in October of this year; the first award made from the fund.
The Bright Bradford Innovation Fund (BBIF), which was seeded with $400,000 from each of its partners, and also received significant support from the Halloran Philanthropies, offers financing to innovative technology-based startups and small manufacturers in the City of Bradford, Borough of Lewis Run, Bradford Township, Corydon Township, Foster Township, and Lafayette Township. For more information about the BBIF, contact Christian Smith at christian@bradfordareaalliance.com.