HMS receives investment

From left are Brian Fernandes-Halloran, Executive Director, Halloran Philanthropies; Helen Schuster, Founder of HMS Technical Development, LLC; John Sider, VP Business Development, Ben Franklin Technology Partners CNP; and, Carolyn Newhouse, Executive Director, Bradford Area Alliance.

 Photo provided

HMS Technical Development LLC was chosen as the first recipient of a $100,000 investment from the Bright Bradford Innovation Fund.

HMS was founded in 2019 by Helen Schuster and is currently located in downtown Bradford. Schuster was a first place winner in the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition, which allowed her to purchase key pieces of analytical equipment needed to do soil and waste analysis used to develop the “reactive cap” system for mine sites.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos