EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is excited to welcome Susan Cannavino, from Presentations with Pizzazz, for a special presentation about Abraham Lincoln on Monday, April 17 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
This unique presentation, Abraham Lincoln: A Fresh Perspective, focuses on Lincoln’s personal life and familial relationships during his presidency. The program will explore the dynamics of his relationship with his wife, Mary Todd, as well his spiritual challenges, as well as fascinating details about his death. This is Lincoln like you have never seen him before.
The program will be a hybrid session with the option to join in the library to enjoy the presentation on a large screen, or virtually by joining in the zoom session. All attendees will be able to interact with the presenter to ask questions.
A light snack will be provided for those who join the in-person program.
Cannavino offers audiences a series of biographical presentations which are exciting, educational and entertaining. She reveals who these people are/were as individuals with personal desires, ambitions and challenges. She is a John Carroll University graduate, former English teacher and published poet. She is also a guest lecturer for Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning Program.
For those who plan to join in-person, contact the library directly to register, (814) 486-8011 or register online. All participants who want to attend virtually, must register online — follow the link on our Library Programs tab at www.barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org.
Contact library staff during the library’s regular business hours for more information about this program. The library is located at 27 West 4th St. in Emporium.