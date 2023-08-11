SMETHPORT — The McKean County Historical Society will be part of the 117th McKean County Fair and they are excited to share pieces of the museum with the public.
“All week long,” said Bart Barton, “we will have a lot of artifacts on display.” He added that a copy of the timeline from the Old Jailhouse Museum will wrap around the interior of the building, as well as a timeline that the McKean County Courthouse has put together.
The timeline details events throughout the county from its founding to today. Part of the timeline shows the beginning of the county in 1805, the first McKean County Fair in 1905 and the founding of Zippo Manufacturing Co. by George Blaisdell in 1932. Too many other events are on the timeline to share, Barton said.
The courthouse timeline will offer information about how many buildings there have been over the years; hint: four front, three back.
A few of the items that will be on display include the jury barrel and chair from the first courthouse and the Loving Cup, which was presented to the first commissioners in 1805 by Thomas McKean.
Fairgoers can come to the building with the Christmas lights beside the Memorial Grange Hall and see for themselves everything that has happened in this county, Barton said.