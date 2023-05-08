The Fireside Pumpers of the Penn Brad Oil Museum will meet Wednesday, May 10, at Togi’s Banquet Room, 412-422 East Main Street, Bradford.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this breakfast meeting which starts at 7:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 8 a.m. The presentation is “The History of the Music Mountain Oil Field.”
While the name ‘Music Mountain’ is familiar to most area residents, few know the real location or the importance of this historic strike. A long-time resident of Music Mountain, Tom Frair, will tell us. The cost of the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is $15 and this month’s sponsor is McCracken Energy Services.