Hilyer MUG

James M. Hilyer

 Photo provided

ELDRED — James M. Hilyer of Eldred is running for McKean County Commissioner in the May 16th primary on the Democratic ticket.

Born in Venango County, Hilyer, 51, moved to McKean County in 1991 after graduating from Triangle Tech in Erie, for a career opportunity. He received an Associate’s degree in CAD-Drafting and served as class president while at Triangle Tech.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos