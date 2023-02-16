ELDRED — James M. Hilyer of Eldred is running for McKean County Commissioner in the May 16th primary on the Democratic ticket.
Born in Venango County, Hilyer, 51, moved to McKean County in 1991 after graduating from Triangle Tech in Erie, for a career opportunity. He received an Associate’s degree in CAD-Drafting and served as class president while at Triangle Tech.
For 25 years he has owned a farm in Eldred Township. Many may know him from the McKean County Fair, where he takes his draft horses – for many years he and his horses Dan and Jess gave wagon rides to the public. Hilyer is also an avid musician and has been a member of several area bands.
As a youth, Hilyer was president of his local 4-H group and active in Boy Scouts, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Later in life he was Cubmaster of the Eldred Cub Scouts for several years.
For almost 20 years, Hilyer has been a teacher at the Olean, N.Y., BOCES CTE Center, which provides vocational education for high school and adult students, similar to our Seneca Highlands CTC. He teaches CAD-Drafting as well as Machining, and has often taught adult education classes to local residents — including employees of the Ardagh glass plant in Port Allegany.
Hilyer is married, and between him and his wife they have six children and six grandchildren. Two of Hilyer’s sons have been in the military, one is currently on active duty.
If elected, his main focus will be the economy of McKean County, as well as health care including EMS coverage and our hospital. Affordable housing and improved Internet service are also among Hilyer’s concerns. Citizens can email Hilyer at hilyerformckean@gmail.com with any questions or comments.