Today is Earth Day, and while neither the MJ2KB nor Kinzua Valley Trail Club has events planned, both clubs encourage people to get out on the trails to enjoy Pennsylvania’s great outdoors.
Trail celebrations are being held across the country by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.
There are several trails in McKean County, including the MJ2KB trail, eight miles from U.S. Route 219 at Lantz Corners to Kinzua Bridge State Park — which is Pennsylvania’s Trail of the Year; TAMED from Route 219 through Kane to Russell City which is 21 miles; Kinzua Valley Trail, from Route 321 Red Bridge Recreation area to Westline, which is 6.7 miles, and from Westline to Olivedale Covered Bridge, which is 2 miles, and from the covered bridge to TallyHo next to Route 219, which is 1.3 miles.
In the Bradford area, the Tuna Valley Trail Association has the Crook Farm Trail, a 1.5 trail following Tuna Creek; Community Parks Trail, an easy 3.4 mile loop trail that is paved and makes use of sidewalks in town to link the city’s parks and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford campus to the Historic District of Bradford; R.E. McDowell Trail, a 1.4 mile point-to-point trail, paved and with gentle grades near the Pitt-Bradford campus, with the trailhead along Campus Drive. The trail follows a stocked trout stream with bridges, benches and a gazebo. The Blaisdell-Emery Trail uses an abandoned railroad grade to go from South Bradford to the borough of Lewis Run following the East Branch of the Tuna Creek.
There are six trails in the Watershed Area of Marilla: Marilla Ridge Road is a connecting trail to Hidden Valley Passage, making possible many combinations of trails; Marilla Overlook Trail, a gentle .75-mile connector trail from Marilla Ridge Road to White Pine Trail; Marilla Bridges Trail, a one-mile loop around Marilla Reservoir, the most scenic of the trails with near-level grades; Marilla Rocks Trail; White Pine Trail, a challenging 1.8-mile path connecting the Bridge Trail and Springs Trail, making a 3.5-mile loop; and Marilla Springs Trail is a 3.5-mile point-to-point trail that beings at the gazebo on the Bridges Trail and follows Marilla Brook upstream to its source.
Another TVTA trail is the Bullis Hollow Trail within the Allegheny National Forest, connecting the upper end of the Marilla Springs Trail to the Tracy Ridge Trail System and the North Country Trail. It is 12 miles long on a single path, unimproved.
The hiking opportunities are plentiful, with trails in the Allegheny National Forest, too.
Americanhiking.org said hiking makes people more mindful, and connects them with nature, giving people a feeling of responsibility to protect and preserve it.