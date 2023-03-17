RIDGWAY — Connie Saline Herzing announces her candidacy for Elk County treasurer on the Republican ballot.
Herzing is currently serving as first deputy treasurer for the County of Elk.
Herzing brought to the county 20 years of knowledge and business experience achieved while employed with an accounting/data processing firm in Ridgway.
She began her employment with the treasurer’s office in 2005 as office manager, advancing to second deputy treasurer in 2011, and was appointed first deputy treasurer by Peggy Schneider, the county treasurer in 2013.
Through “on the job” experience, Herzing has obtained the necessary knowledge and skills needed to perform the duties of the county treasurer. She was commissioned a Notary Public providing notary service for office purposes.
When the Elk County commissioners levied a county hotel tax, Herzing became the Hotel Tax Collector responsible for the collection and disbursement of the county hotel tax with no additional compensation. Herzing relinquished the tax collector responsibility to the 2nd Deputy Treasurer when she was appointed 1st Deputy Treasurer.
Trending Food Videos
By statute, the treasurer serves as an agent for the Commonwealth, working with the PA Department of Revenue for processing small games of chance and bingo licenses, the PA Department of Agriculture for dog license, the PA Fish and Boat commission for fishing licenses and boat registrations, the PA State Police for the issuing of provisional gun permits, and PA Game Commission for hunting, trapping, and doe licenses. Herzing oversees that the reports along with disbursement of funds meet the deadline required by all the agencies on a monthly basis.
Continuing education and training for county treasurers is held three times, or as needed, a year through membership with the County Treasurers’ Association of Pennsylvania. Herzing will travel to State College in April for training concerning the new regulations and procedures for processing the antlerless hunting licenses approved by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The county treasurer serves as a voting member on the Salary Board, Prison Board, Retirement Board, and the Record Storage Committee in a policy making capacity.
With an annual budget of well over $20 million, the treasurer’s priority function is to maintain accurate records. Herzing oversees receipting, depositing, and reconciling of all monies received by the general fund and 44 supplemental accounts. The treasurer’s office is audited annually be elected county auditors, an independent audit firm, and periodically by the State Auditor General’s office.
She is a member of Women Who Care and the NRA. She and her husband Ed are both Ridgway Area High School graduates and reside in Ridgway Borough. They enjoy jeep riding, trail walking, and camping.
“Experience counts” Herzing is educated by experience, qualified by experience, and proven by experience. She would appreciate your support and vote at the May 16th primary election.