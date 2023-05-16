PORT ALLEGANY — Anthony “AJ” Herring, a student in Mr. Brent Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned his Linux Pro certification on May 12.
AJ is a senior from Northern Potter School District. He previously earned his PC Pro, Network Pro, Cyber Defense Pro, Security Pro and Ethical Hacker Pro certifications. In addition, AJ was featured in Certification Magazine (www.certmag.com) in July 2022 for his academic accomplishments.
AJ’s certificate is backed with a $1,000 employment guarantee ensuring his skills are workforce-ready.