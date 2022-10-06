WARREN — A live tribute to hall-of-famers, AC/DC, by Hells/Bells, returns to the stage of the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, to again perform their much requested Tribute to AC/DC on at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 15.
For 25 years and counting Hells/Bells has toured 42 states, 50 weeks per year. Hells/Bells salute the driving force of AC/DC in a manner surpassed only by the real AC/DC. With authentic costuming, the look, the sound, and all of the crazy antics of Angus Young, Hells/Bells is total energy, absolute adrenaline — the most complete party experience acclaimed by many die-hard fans across the United States, Honduras, Mexico, Trinidad and Europe.
Enjoy all the hits of both singers, Bon Scott: “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll),” “Whole Lotta Rosie,” “Highway to Hell,” and Brian Johnson: “Hells Bells,” “Back in Black,” “For Those About to Rock” and many more.
AC/DC is an Australian hard rock band, formed in November 1973, by brothers, Malcolm and Angus Young, who continued as members until Malcolm’s illness and departure in 2014. They created their name after seeing the initials “AC/DC” on a sewing machine. “AC/DC” means “alternating current/direct current” of electricity and the brothers felt that this name was right for the band’s raw energy, power-driven performances of their music. Their genre of music is usually referred to as hard rock or blues rock, though they are also considered pioneers of heavy metal. The band itself always dubbed their music as simply “rock and roll.” Selling more than 200 million records worldwide, including 71.5 million albums in the United States alone, AC/DC are the tenth-best-selling band in the United States and one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time. AC/DC have been ranked by those in the music business among the “100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock,” “the Greatest Heavy Metal Band of All Time, “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” and record producer, Rick Rubin referred to AC/DC as “the greatest rock and roll band of all time.”
On March 10, 2003, AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This show has reserved seating. All seats are $30 each. Purchase tickets online at strutherslibrarytheatre.org or in Warren at the Library Theatre Office, 302 W. 3rd Ave., or call the office at (814) 723-7231, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Tickets are also available at the door.