Hells/Bells to take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Struthers Library Theatre in Warren for a live tribute to AC/DC. Tickets are still available.

WARREN — A live tribute to hall-of-famers, AC/DC, by Hells/Bells, returns to the stage of the Struthers Library Theatre, Warren, to again perform their much requested Tribute to AC/DC on at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 15.

For 25 years and counting Hells/Bells has toured 42 states, 50 weeks per year. Hells/Bells salute the driving force of AC/DC in a manner surpassed only by the real AC/DC. With authentic costuming, the look, the sound, and all of the crazy antics of Angus Young, Hells/Bells is total energy, absolute adrenaline — the most complete party experience acclaimed by many die-hard fans across the United States, Honduras, Mexico, Trinidad and Europe.

