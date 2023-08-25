Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center (BCPAC) will wrap up its Third Annual Heart of the Arts project with a hybrid auction this year.
Featuring 20 artists, the project will begin with an online auction at 10 a.m. Monday and conclude with the live auction at the Fall Music and Art Festival on Sept. 9 in downtown Bradford.
Art enthusiasts can still preview the artwork around the county for a couple more days, and then again during the festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside St. Bernard Auditorium. A small glimpse of each piece appears on page A-8 in today’s edition of The Bradford Era.
Prospective buyers will be able to register for the online auction at bcpac.com/heart-of-the-arts (click on the auction button). Bidders who wish to only participate in the live portion of the auction will be able to register at the festival, until the start of the auction. The live auction will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 inside St. Bernard Auditorium on Festival Way with auctioneer Tim Asinger.
“This is the first year we’ve attempted a hybrid version of the auction, in hopes to give more people an opportunity to participate. In past years, we’ve had many requests from our artists and people outside the area to be able bid on the artwork online,” said Darren Litz, BCPAC executive director.
This year’s project has brought together 20 pieces of art depicting the essence and beauty of the Twin Tiers region, Litz said.
“We are not only blessed by the beautiful creations our artists have created, but by the generous support of our Presenting Sponsor, Zippo and Case Manufacturing, all of our business sponsors, the encouragement of our board and the time and energy given by our dedicated Heart of the Arts team,” Litz said. “We especially want to thank the senior community at Chapel Ridge and the Bradford Eccumenical Home and individuals at Future’s Rehabilitation program for their inspirational hearts they created as part of our community connection piece.
“We hope Bradford and the surrounding communities have enjoyed our artists’ inspirational pieces that have been on display throughout the county this summer and will consider purchasing one of the hearts at the auction.”
Purchases equally support the artists and the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Scholarship Fund, which makes awards to a graduating senior in McKean County to help future artists pursue a vocation in the arts. Last year’s auction raised more than $9,000.
“Heart of the Arts was created to challenge and encourage our visual artists. To create yet another opportunity for them to network and support one another as they inspire and motivate each of us with their incredible talents and gifts,” Litz said. “We are so fascinated by each of our artists’ stories. I encourage you to go to our website to check them out, and bid generously.”
For more information about HOTA or this year’s Fall Music and Art Festival, visit bcpac.com.