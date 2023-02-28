HARRISBURG — A public hearing has been slated for March 9 in Harrisburg on new developments in the opioid and substance use disorder crisis in rural Pennsylvania.

The hearing, set for 9 to 11 a.m. in the Room 8E-B, East Wing, will be livestreamed at https://www.pasen.gov/Video/8e.cfm?room=b

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos