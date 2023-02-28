HARRISBURG — A public hearing has been slated for March 9 in Harrisburg on new developments in the opioid and substance use disorder crisis in rural Pennsylvania.
The board of directors for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania will be holding the hearing, which is to highlight new developments in the supply of narcotics, data resources that are available to track opioids/overdoses, funding for prevention and treatment services, and treatment workforce and staffing issues.
Richard Esch, president of University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, and Susan Snelick, president of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, are among the board members. The board is chaired by Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, with Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes Barre, as vice chair. Also serving are Sen. Katie J. Muth, D-Royersford; Rep. Dan Moul, R-Conewango Township; Dr. Nancy Falvo, Pennsylvania Western University Clarion; Stephen M. Brame, governor’s representative; Dr. Timothy Kelsey, Pennsylvania State University; Shannon M. Munro, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Dr. Charles Patterson, Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania; and Darrin Youker, governor’s representative.
Among the expected presenters are Justin Wolford, director of outpatient services at Cen-Clear; Jeremiah Daley, executive director, and Tamar Wallace, public health analyst, Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area; Capt. Patrick Beaver, director, policy and legislative affairs office, Pennsylvania State Police; Dr. Glenn Sterner, associate professor of criminal justice, Penn State Abington; Jeff Hanley, executive director, Commonwealth Prevention Alliance; Melissa Ferris, executive director, Fayette County Drug & Alcohol Commission Inc.; and Jason Snyder, director of substance use disorder treatment services, Rehabilitation and Community Providers Association.