A Bradford man’s preliminary hearing on a charge of allegedly making threats with a knife has been postponed until January.
Elvis McCartney, 65, of Walker Avenue, was arraigned in October on one first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats for an alleged altercation at a residential facility.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 5, McCartney had a knife and threatened staff members at the facility. He was still in possession of the knife when police arrived.
The hearing has been scheduled five times, but continued on each occasion. The next hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Jan. 11. He is free on $10,000 bail.